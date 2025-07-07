Bumper turnout as Doncaster Hockey Club stalwart Barbara takes centre stage

Barbara Bellerby was the star of the show at Doncaster Hockey Club's event last Saturday.

Doncaster Hockey Club saw a great turnout last weekend for an intra-club tournament that doubled up as a celebration for a club stalwart.

Barbara Bellerby recently celebrated her 80th birthday, with more than 60 of those years spent as part of the club in one way, shape or form. The weather did its best on a fine day in Bennetthorpe as more than 70 junior players took part in a fun-filled day with teams competing for the Barbara Bellerby trophy.

Deansy’s Dingos narrowly defeated George’s Gorillas 2-1 in the showpiece, with the trophy presented to the winners and also the lady herself, in recognition of her tireless involvement for the best part of six decades.

Helen Jones, from the club, was delighted with the turnout and the day in general – with organisers managing to keep it a surprise: "Saturday was a great success! A huge amount of fun was had and the day also provided an opportunity to raise funds towards the essential replacement of the pitch, which is needed by 2029, to ensure future generations have a high-quality facility to play, train and grow.

"Barbara first joined DHC as a player more than six decades ago and has remained an active part of the club ever since, whether it be through coaching, fundraising or being president."

Indeed, Barbara was pivotal in the formation of the 'Monday night social' sessions 30 years ago and they are still going strong. Aimed at making hockey accessible for children and adults of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, the sessions are extremely popular and run from 7-8pm each Monday night at the club (situated next to Doncaster Town Fields Sports Club).

For more information about joining the club or getting involved, visit doncasterhockeyclub.co.uk.