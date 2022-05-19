Bradly Sinden eyeing European Taekwondo Championship glory in Manchester

After that, it’s a whole new mental challenge as he seeks to improve on second place in Tokyo by winning gold in Paris in two years’ time.

That is because the governing body has changed the format of how the three-round contests are scored, from a cumulative total through three rounds to a best two rounds out of three.

“It means you could win rounds one and two 2-0 and 5-0, say, and that’s the fight done, whereas if you win a round each it goes to a decider,” Sinden explained.

Bradly Sinden with his Olympic silver medal. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

The new scoring formula comes into place at the next grand prix event in Rome in two weeks.

Over the next four days in Manchester, the best taekwondo players in Europe will be crowned via the old-fashioned scoring method.

“We’ve got the game plan, it’s the same as it’s always been,” said Sinden, who trialled the new scoring at an event in Spain last month.

“That was a good tester for me, I’m a perfectionist and I get frustrated when things aren’t going how I want them to go.

“It used to throw me off my game, but I’ve worked on adapting and overcoming. Going into those situations and working out ways to come out of it, that’s what makes a great athlete.”

Sinden contests the 68kg category on Saturday, while Huddersfield teenager Aliyah Powell, a bronze medallist at the 2019 World Championships, will compete in the -57kg weight division.

Caden Cunningham, also from Huddersfield, gets the nod at -87kg and will be hoping to add to the three medals he has already won this year.