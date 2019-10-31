Boxing: Denaby Main's Terri Harper relishing world title fight in Manchester

Terri Harper.

The undefeated Denaby talent stopped South Africa's Nozipho Bell in eight rounds to land the strap at Rotherham's Magna in July before joining Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

South Yorkshire's first female professional boxer is all too aware of the threats posed by Obenauf, a two-time world title challenger from Brazil who took Katie Taylor the distance in 2016.

Obenauf was most recently seen on these shores defeating Liverpool’s Natasha Jonas in four rounds to earn the WBA International Super-Featherweight title, but Harper insists that she won't be lured into a shootout with the 33-year-old.

“She’s going to be a tough opponent and it’s going to be a tough fight," said Harper.

"She’s a live opponent and she’s coming to win a world title. I’m ready for the challenge.

"I don’t want to be fighting nobodies. I want to be in these big fights and this is a great chance for me to put on a good show for my debut.

"We’ve watched a lot of the stoppage win she got against Natasha Jonas.

"Obenauf is a bit unorthodox and a bit wild. It’s about being smart and making sure that I don’t get caught with silly shots.

"This is exactly the type of fight I wanted for my Matchroom debut and I think you'll see another level to my game.

“If someone had told me two years ago that I’d be boxing on the undercard of a Katie Taylor World title bill I would have just laughed.

"Funnily enough my birthday is on November 2 so I’ll be hoping to celebrate in style with a big win.

"Before we got the fight date my partner was going to buy me tickets to be sat at ringside for the Katie Taylor fight.