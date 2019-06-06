Boxing: Another victory for Woodlands' Tommy Sams

Woodlands light-heavyweight Tommy Sams moved to 2-0 in his career with a convincing 40-36 points victory over Chessington’s Richard Harrison at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall, writes Rowan Byers.

Sams faced a durable opponent in the form of Harrison but was on the front-foot early on, applying pressure on his opponent and landing clean shots.

Harrison caught Sams with a few early shots in the second round, which seemed to spark the 20-year-old into life, as he started to find his range and apply his jab to great effect.

In the third round Sams began to increase the tempo, firing heavy punches that looked to disrupt Harrison who struggled to find a foothold in the round.

Harrison came out all guns blazing in the final round but Sams was able to ride the storm and comeback with some powerful shots of his own, but Harrison clung on to hear the final bell.

Speaking after the fight Sams said: “I thought I boxed really well, I dominated all four rounds and felt I was the clear winner on the night.

“I also want to thank my coach Kevin Burton and my manager Carl Greaves. My sponsors SNG Commercial, DL Decors, Garden Factors, Eve Merton Trust and Right Conservatory Roof Conversions.

“Also, my girlfriend Baleigh-Jade Langham, I couldn’t do any of this without their support.”

Sams went on to announce his goals for the near and distant future.

“Long term my aim is to win the British title and hopefully get to keep the Lonsdale belt outright,” he said.

“But for now, I just want to get out again ASAP and keep winning.”