Bennett’s boot earns Doncaster Knights late draw at Cornish Pirates

Russell Bennett. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Doncaster Knights left it late but got their fair share in a 15-15 draw at Champ Rugby rivals Cornish Pirates.

The result – courtesy of a late Russell Bennett penalty – leaves the Knights sitting eighth in the table with a win, loss and draw to their name so far.

They had to do it the hard way at The Mennaye, though, the wind and the rain making playing conditions tough as the Knights came back from being 15-7 down at the break.

The hosts went ahead through Iwan Price-Thomas after just five minutes before the Knights got themselves ahead six minutes later, moving the ball quickly to enable Matt McNab to power over the line for a try converted by Bennett.

A Dan Hiscock try – converted by Arwel Robson – saw the Pirates get their noses in front again in the 21st minute, the fly-half then kicking a 35th-minute penalty to give his side an eight-point cushion going into the break.

Despite the worsening weather, Morgan Jones showed some neat footwork to finish in the corner in the 54th minute for the Knights to cut the deficit to three, although Bennett was unable to slot the conversion from out wide.

But when it mattered most, Bennett was able to make the most of some good work by the Knights forwards, earning a penalty which he slotted home in the 75th minute.

Knights welcome Worcester Warriors to Castle Park on Saturday (2.30pm).