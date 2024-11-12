Beau Greaves goes out on a high at Grand Slam as attentions turn to three-peat

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:27 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 09:30 BST
Beau Greaves is now turning her attentions to defending her world title at Lakeside. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)Beau Greaves is now turning her attentions to defending her world title at Lakeside. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
Beau Greaves is now turning her attentions to defending her world title at Lakeside. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
Doncaster's Beau Greaves went out on a high in her final Grand Slam of Darts group clash on Monday night.

Greaves, 20, was drawn in a strong group at the PDC major in Wolverhampton. It was a tough opener on Saturday, during which she lost to Danny Noppert 5-2 despite posting an impressive 91.92 average. On Sunday she was comprehensively beaten by German number one Martin Schindler, 5-1.

That left her with little wiggle room as she attempted to qualify in second spot. She knew she needed to be faultless against Cameron Menzies and despite a resounding 5-1 victory, she was unable to get out of the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having previously said she would be unlikely to one day join the PDC tour, Greaves appeared to soften her stance saying: "I would like a Tour card at some point, I just don't know when."

Her attentions now turn to the WDF World Championships as she looks for a third straight title. It begins on November 29.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice