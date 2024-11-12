Beau Greaves goes out on a high at Grand Slam as attentions turn to three-peat

Beau Greaves is now turning her attentions to defending her world title at Lakeside. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Doncaster's Beau Greaves went out on a high in her final Grand Slam of Darts group clash on Monday night.

Greaves, 20, was drawn in a strong group at the PDC major in Wolverhampton. It was a tough opener on Saturday, during which she lost to Danny Noppert 5-2 despite posting an impressive 91.92 average. On Sunday she was comprehensively beaten by German number one Martin Schindler, 5-1.

That left her with little wiggle room as she attempted to qualify in second spot. She knew she needed to be faultless against Cameron Menzies and despite a resounding 5-1 victory, she was unable to get out of the group.

Having previously said she would be unlikely to one day join the PDC tour, Greaves appeared to soften her stance saying: "I would like a Tour card at some point, I just don't know when."

Her attentions now turn to the WDF World Championships as she looks for a third straight title. It begins on November 29.