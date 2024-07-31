Beat the heat with cool summer fun at Doncaster Dome's Ice Rink

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cool off this summer with a unique ice-skating experience at Doncaster Dome. As temperatures rise, the Dome's ice rink offers an ideal escape, providing a refreshing activity suitable for all ages.

Steve Parker, group attractions manager at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who manage the Dome, said: "Our ice rink offers a fantastic way to beat the summer heat and have fun with family and friends. Whether you're a seasoned skater or it's your first time on the ice, our split-level rink offers something for everyone."

The Dome's summer ice skating programme offers a range of sessions to suit all visitors. With pricing starting at £5.75 for juniors (ages 3-15) and £9 for adult, as well as special rates for infants and spectators, it's an affordable day out for all.

Families can enjoy daily 90-minute sessions that include skate hire, making it a convenient and fun activity for all ages.

For those looking for an extra special outing, the Sunday Skate and Pizza Deal offers fantastic value, with skating and dinner for a family of four at just £30 during the 4pm session.

With flexible session times from 10am to 4pm, visitors can easily incorporate ice skating into their summer plans, whether it's a morning cool-down or an afternoon escape from the heat.

The ice rink operates seven days a week, offering sessions at 10am, 12noon, 2pm, and 4pm (on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the 4pm slot is reserved for ice skating lessons).