Bawtry Cricket Club seeing double after victorious day
Bawtry Cricket Club completed a daily double as both their first and second teams won T20 cups on the same day.
Bawtry’s first XI got the better of North Wheatley with Leverton’s first team by nine wickets to lift the John Mallen Trophy.
North Wheatley batted first and made 107 all out before Bawtry knocked off the winning runs in 16 overs.
James Blackburn, who took 5-21 and scored 42 not out, picked up the man of the match award.
The second XI also beat North Wheatley with Leverton’s 2nd XI to win the Tomlin Cup.
It was a closer contest as North Wheatley posted 130-7 before Bawtry replied with 132-5 from 19.3 overs.
Liam Penrose collected the man of the match award for taking three wickets for 12 runs and also contributing 21 with the bat.
Bawtry play in the Bassetlaw Cricket League (North Notts area) and have a healthy senior and junior set-up.