Bawtry Cricket Club seeing double after victorious day

Bawtry’s first XI got the better of North Wheatley with Leverton’s first team by nine wickets to lift the John Mallen Trophy.

North Wheatley batted first and made 107 all out before Bawtry knocked off the winning runs in 16 overs.

James Blackburn, who took 5-21 and scored 42 not out, picked up the man of the match award.

Players from Bawtry Cricket Club celebrate their double cup success.

The second XI also beat North Wheatley with Leverton’s 2nd XI to win the Tomlin Cup.

It was a closer contest as North Wheatley posted 130-7 before Bawtry replied with 132-5 from 19.3 overs.

Liam Penrose collected the man of the match award for taking three wickets for 12 runs and also contributing 21 with the bat.