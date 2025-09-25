Aspiring Yorkshire rugby player impresses in key volunteering role at Women’s Rugby World Cup

An aspiring rugby player from Yorkshire has credited former Red Roses captain Tamara Taylor as the inspiration behind her volunteering journey at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, thanks to sponsorship of the tournament’s volunteer programme by Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery.

Ruby Morgan, who was mentored by Taylor through the Vodafone EmpowHER programme, received a personal good luck message from the ex-England star before taking up her role as a Media Operations Volunteer.

Her responsibilities at the tournament saw her welcome and guide journalists, make sure they had what they needed in the press areas, help photographers get set up in the right spots and even gain behind-the-scenes access in the media mix zones.

The appointment was part of the official Volunteer Programme, delivered in partnership with tournament sponsor Allwyn, which is backing more than 1,500 volunteers across England, with two-thirds of the roles filled by women.

Morgan said: “I honestly couldn’t wait. I know I needed to stay professional and keep things running smoothly, but inside I was buzzing to be so close to the action.

“Just knowing I got to play even a small role in such a big tournament feels like a huge reward in itself.

“I love how powerful media is in shaping sport.

“It creates the atmosphere, brings the game to fans who can’t be there in person, and helps grow the profile of players and teams. Without it, so many people wouldn’t even know about the sport in the first place.”

Morgan first became interested in rugby media after meeting broadcaster Elma Smit, who visited her Durham University rugby team as part of the Good, Scaz and the Rugby campaign. But it was her mentor Tamara Taylor who encouraged her to turn that interest into action.

“The EmpowHER programme is something Vodafone and The Good, The Scaz & The Rugby podcast created to support aspiring female rugby players at BUCS Super Rugby universities,” explained Morgan.

“Each player was matched with a mentor—sometimes professional players, sometimes people in the wider sporting world like nutritionists or psychologists—with the aim of bridging the gap between university rugby and the next step, whether that’s professional rugby or a career in sport more broadly.

“I was lucky enough to be mentored by Tamara Taylor, the former England captain and such a big figure in Northern rugby. We had Zoom chats and even met in Durham, and she encouraged me to get involved in careers around media and event management. She gave me that final nudge to accept a volunteer role this summer—and her good luck message before the tournament really meant the world.”

The volunteering programme is being supported by Allwyn’s Social Value Fund. The annual £1 million fund backs initiatives as part of Allwyn’s commitment to operate The National Lottery in an environmentally and socially responsible way.

Thanks to the support of Allwyn, all volunteers participated in enhanced training programmes to help prepare them for their roles. This included team-building exercises, venue-specific briefings, and wider online learning modules including customer service – ensuring every fan enjoyed a world-class experience.

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive Officer of National Lottery operator, Allwyn, added: "Allwyn's Social Value Fund supports initiatives that create a positive legacy, enabling individuals and communities to thrive.

“We know that volunteers are the beating heart of sports events across the UK, which is why we are so excited to support the extraordinary volunteer programme at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

“Over 1,500 passionate individuals stepped up to make a real difference, including many young people, first-time volunteers, and an impressively high proportion of women.

“Together, we are not only delivering a tournament, we are delivering long-lasting impact."