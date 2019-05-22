Askern 10k: Which Doncaster runners impressed in annual road race?

Simon Wright again flew the flag for Doncaster Athletic Club in the annual Askern 10k road race.

Wright maintained his recent dominance of the men’s vet-50 race when again claiming top spot in a time of 35 minutes 50 seconds.

Other impressive runs by club members included Peter Badger, fourth in the men’s vet-40 race in 35 minutes 14 seconds, and Paul Bond, fourth in the men’s vet-60 in a time of 42.51.

James Osborne, 12th overall, finished eighth in the men’s open race in 35.17 won by Wakefield’s Ben Butler in a time of 32.44.

Rose James, whose husband Martin (36.22) finished ninth in the men’s vet-40 race, bagged fourth spot in the women’s vet-40 race in 45.37.

Teammate Shaz Wood also finished fourth in the women’s vet-35 race after clocking 45.35.

Michael Pearson (36.50) was the first Askern man to finish in 22nd position with clubmate Petra Kubesova finishing runner-up to Kimberworth’s Lyndsey Eastman (37.31) in the women’s open race in a time of 38.57.