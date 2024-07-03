Pickleball is growing in popularity across the UK, including in Doncaster

Pickleball is helping NHS staff in Doncaster deal with the stresses of a taxing job.

Dr. Shweta Mittal, 43, who is an NHS Consultant Psychiatrist in Bassetlaw’s crisis team says the sport helps her deal with the stresses of her day-to-day life. She works with people struggling in a job that can take its toll emotionally.

“We know how much pressure there is on the NHS, and pickleball is a stress reliever for me," Dr. Mittal said. "I have such a busy job, it’s hard at the moment, so it’s a big relief to play here and forget about your stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s good for your physical and emotional health. You can see the laughter on each court. We’ve made such good friends.”

Pickleball is growing in popularity across the UK, including in Doncaster

Pickleball is one of the world’s fastest growing sports, with Doncaster having its very own club based at Rossington Community Sports Village.

Dr. Mittal added: “I love it, and I look forward to it every week, it’s like a mini-holiday for me almost. I got to be myself and do what I enjoy the most."

Pickleball was invented in the United States during the 1960s, but has exploded in popularity over recent years. It has now started to take hold this side of the Atlantic. It involves playing on a badminton court, with a tennis-sized net, and table tennis-style bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Jay Dugar, 58, is another NHS employee who feels the benefits on playing pickleball. A doctor at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, he said: “I used to play table tennis and badminton, but with this you get the same amount of exercise. It is so much fun, but there are tactics as well. There’s different age groups and abilities, but you can all play together.”

Pickleball is growing in popularity across the UK, including in Doncaster

Doncaster Pickleball has more than 50 members and is full to capacity. Plans have been approved for courts to be installed in on a Wheatley Hall industrial estate.

****

Pickleball is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. Doncaster is no anomaly to the rise of the game, with a club based in the city now at full capacity.

Doncaster Pickleball has more than 50 members, with two sessions every week. It was started in January 2023, with the support of Get Doncaster Moving funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Gary Leyden said: “Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis. We started playing two years ago, and absolutely love it. It’s so much fun, and it’s for all ages. We’ve got people in their twenties to people who are nearly 80. It’s a bit of fitness and fun, and gets people moving. It really is for everyone. There can be a competitive side, but we are a fun and social gathering mainly.”

The club hosts sessions at Rossington’s Community Sports Village on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings. Doncaster Pickleball is affiliated with de facto governing body Pickleball England, who estimate that there are 15,000 players in the UK, with 2023 seeing a spike of 58 per cent in pickleball venues and 60 per cent in memberships.

One of the club’s younger players, 23-year-old railway planner Jamie Alderson, said: “It’s enjoyable and anyone could pick it up, no matter what their age or ability. I’d say, if you’re interested, just give it a go.”

A report has claimed that there are close to 37 million pickleball players in the USA, making it the fastest-growing sport in the county for the third year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Bright, Pickleball England’s South Yorkshire representative, is a member of Doncaster’s club. She said: “It’s gone huge, it’s growing really quickly. Pickleball England are trying to get 25,000 involved by 2025, and it’s growing by 1,000 per month now. It’s a very inclusive sport.

“It’s growing in South Yorkshire as well, it’s excellent in the area. The only problem is the facilities.”