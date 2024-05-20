ACMAC Martial Arts students posted excellent results at the English Championships.

Students from a Balby-based martial arts school have returned with a huge medal haul from the English Championships.

A total of 25 students from ACMAC Martial Arts sealed success and in the process qualified for the World Championships in Portugal in October.

Hayden Lindley, Tiffiny Richardson, Aidan Hughes and Kelly Ashbridge all struck gold in Point Fighting, Bobbi Ray won her first English Championships in Continuous Kick Boxing and Tyler Atmore won gold in Forms. It means Doncaster has six 2024 English champions.

The team also picked up 14 silvers: Lucy Crittenden, Andy Townsend, Ant Reed and Joe Wallace in Point Fighting; Heidi Sunderland, Millie Jo Guest, Tiffiny Richardson, Kelly Ashbridge, Millie-Leigh Hilton, Rosie Gleadall, Oscar Snedker, Aidan Hughes and Shea Hughes in Continuous Kick Boxing. Darcy Criddle also came second in Forms.

Meanwhile there was a whopping 28 bronze medals: Tzara Strazds (3), Ella Barker (2), Jon Glarvey (2), Adrian Niknam (2), Thomas Warman (2), Ant Reed (2), Cameron Smales (2), Malgorzata Niknam (2), Aidan Hughes, Heidi Sunderland, Darcy Criddle, Rosie Gleadall, Bobbi Ray, Millie-Leigh Hilton, Oscar Snedker, Millie Jo Guest, Joe Wallace, Tyler Atmore and Lee Cutsforth.

Head Coach Andy Crittenden said: "The standard was unreal this year as so many English competitors want to take the trip to Portugal for the Worlds. Everyone fought so hard and myself and my fellow coaches were incredibly proud. Some students didn’t qualify but did amazing and their time will come."

Andy added that as the sport is self-funded, the group are on the lookout for local businesses who may be able to help with sponsorship.