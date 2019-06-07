1895 Cup: Doncaster RLFC to face Sheffield Eagles in quarter-finals

Doncaster RLFC will take on local rivals Sheffield Eagles in the quarter-final of the inaugural 1895 Cup.

Although the Dons were given home advantage in this morning’s draw the tie won’t be played at the Keepmoat Stadium due to annual maintenance work being carried out on the pitch.

The Dons have already switched two of their games in June and July to Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium and could look to entertain the Eagles there.

They have previously played games at Doncaster Knights’ Castle Park complex.

The last time the two clubs met the game was staged at the town’s athletic stadium.

No date has yet been arranged for the tie, which must be played in midweek on the week commencing June 24, but it is likely to be played at the start of the week.

The Dons don’t have a game on the 23rd, the scheduled home game against Newcastle that day having been moved to July 28, whilst Eagles entertain Rochdale in a Championship match on the Friday night.

With both teams having important league games the following weekend – Doncaster visiting Coventry on the Saturday and Eagles facing promotion rivals Leigh the following day – Tuesday June 25 would look to be the favoured date.

The final of the 1895 Cup will be played at Wembley in August.

The Dons have never played at Wembley but Eagles won the Challenge Cup there when beating Wigan in the late 90s.