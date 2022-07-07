The competition will kick off at St James’ Park with England men taking on Samoa on October 15.

The 100-day milestone sees excitement for the trailblazing World Cup continue to rise with this Autumn’s tournament breaking new ground in staging a record-breaking 61 matches across three competitions simultaneously for the very first time.

They will be held across 18 host towns and cities – including Doncaster – meaning more matches in more places than ever before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James' Park will host the opening game of the Rugby League World Cup.

Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium will host three group games: France v Greece (Monday, October 17, 7.30pm), Samoa v Greece (Sunday, October 23, 5pm) and Papua New Guinea v Wales (Monday, October 31, 7.30pm). Doncaster will also be a training base for Samoa.

The tournament has also smashed the record for the number of tickets sold for an England-based Women's Rugby League World Cup fixture with the opening match at Headingley between England and tournament debutantes Brazil having already sold over 5,000 tickets.

RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said: “With just 100 days to go until the Rugby League World Cup starts at St James’ Park it’s incredibly exciting to be in the final phase of preparation for what is set to be the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history.

“The interest in the tournament and demand for tickets has been great to see, particularly after the disappointment of postponement last year. We are now close to selling out a number of our tournament fixtures, with the interest in women’s and wheelchair matches particularly encouraging to see.

“I urge everyone to get behind the tournament and be part of the sport’s future history. It is vital we see record attendances across the tournament, witness the best players in the world in action and be part of something truly special.”

RLWC2021 is set be a trailblazing tournament with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions being staged together for the first time with every second of every one of the 61 matches being broadcast live across BBC platforms.

The tournament will be a truly global celebration of rugby league with teams flying in from all corners of the globe to fight for the opportunity to get their hands on one of the three famous trophies, with the women’s competition hosting teams from four different continents for the first time in history.

Rugby League World Cup ambassador, Adam Hills MBE, said: “It’s so exciting to be just 100 days away from the World Cup kicking off at St James’ Park. The interest in all three tournaments is incredibly encouraging to see, not only from fans of rugby league but in the wider sporting world and media.

“In my opinion rugby league is the most exciting sport in the world and I’m looking forward to seeing it showcased on the global stage in October and November.”

Fellow Rugby League World Cup ambassador and 1995 finalist with England, Jason Robinson OBE, added: “Rugby League World Cup 2021 has already had a real impact in communities up and down the country before a ball has been kicked or a pass has been thrown and it will be amazing to see how the excitement for the tournament continues to grow between now and the first match.

“In a packed sporting calendar I’m more confident than ever that the Rugby League World Cup will be one of the highlights of the year and create fantastic memories for everyone involved.”