Olympian Rich List 2024: Here are the 12 richest Olympic athletes in the world - Michael Phelps net worth
The Olympic Games may be seen as the pinnacle of sporting achievement, but often the medal-winning superhumans who win gold earn a pittance compared to the likes of footballers, golfers and basketball stars.
There are exceptions though, with some Olympians amongst the richest sportspeople in the world.
The Olympics famously doesn’t have any prize money, but the fame success brings can lead to money-spinning advertising campaigns, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.
Add in shrewd investments, and these sporting heroes can become fabulously wealthy - if they weren’t already.
Here are the top 12 richest Olympians in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
For the purposes of this list we’re leaving out those for whom the Olympics are incidental to their professional sports - rather than being the main event. That’s why we’re not including the likes of golfers, tennis players, basketball players or footballers.
