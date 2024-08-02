These Olympians aren't going to be worried about paying the bills anytime soon.

Representing your country at the Olympic Games can be hugely advantageous to your bank balance - as these stars prove (although it helps if you’re already worth a fortune).

The Olympic Games may be seen as the pinnacle of sporting achievement, but often the medal-winning superhumans who win gold earn a pittance compared to the likes of footballers, golfers and basketball stars.

There are exceptions though, with some Olympians amongst the richest sportspeople in the world.

The Olympics famously doesn’t have any prize money, but the fame success brings can lead to money-spinning advertising campaigns, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.

With a fortune estimated at around $1 billion, Anna Kasprzak is by quite some distance the world's richest olympian. The Danish dressage rider represented her country at the Summer Olympics in 2012 and 2016. Her late grandfather founded the shoe company ECCO in 1963 which now turns over more than $1.5 billion annually. Her mother was his sole heir and inherited the company on his death - which will be passed onto Anna an her brother.

Add in shrewd investments, and these sporting heroes can become fabulously wealthy - if they weren’t already.

Here are the top 12 richest Olympians in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

For the purposes of this list we’re leaving out those for whom the Olympics are incidental to their professional sports - rather than being the main event. That’s why we’re not including the likes of golfers, tennis players, basketball players or footballers.