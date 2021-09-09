Start of Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. First crowds allowed at a racecourse.

The races are well underway, but the moment everyone’s waiting for has yet to come.

One of Britain’s biggest annual horse races, the St. Leger Stakes race is set to take place on Saturday in front of a packed crowd.

Punters will be hoping for clear skies and plenty of sunshine on a day where rain is forecast – although, some may be even luckier than that.

St. Leger Stakes odds and starting time

The St. Leger Stakes race will begin at 3:35, though this is subject to change.

The betting favourite is still, by far, Hurricane Lane, who sits at 8/11. This is no surprise, given his Irish Derby triumph. Ottoman Emperor is in second at 7/1, but the original second favourite, Lone Eagle, is out with an injury.

Mojo Star’s odds have shortened somewhat to 8/1 (from 10/1), but is still considered an outside bet. Meanwhile, Sir Lucan’s odds have lengthened from 12/1 to 16/1 over the past week. Likewise, The Mediterranean’s odds have gone up from from 14/1 to an unsavoury 22/1. Newcomer High Definition has been given odds of 9/1.

Here’s the full list of betting odds for the St. Leger Stakes, as taken from Oddschecker.

Hurricane Lane – 8/11

Ottoman Emperor – 7/1

Mojo Star – 8/1

High Definition – 9/1

Sir Lucan – 16/1

Interpretation – 18/1

The Mediterranean – 22/1

Youth Spirit – 25/1

Fernando Vichi – 50/1

Scope – 50/1

Save A Forest – 66/1

King of the Castle – 66/1