Doncaster rider set for another tilt at world's biggest motorcycle race, Isle of Man TT

Mark Goodings is heading for another tilt at the Isle of Man TT. Picture: Cheng Bao Photography

Mark Goodings, aged 32, has been racing since he was 13 and is looking to continue a successful 2024 season so far at the blue riband event in just a few week's time.

Goodings, from Carcroft, enjoyed championship success in 2023, namely the 600cc championships with Darley Moor Racing Club in Derbyshire. He has followed that up with two impressive second-placed finishes in 2024.

Mark has had to battle against funding issues in the lead-up to the race, but has had good local support and is sponsored a handful of Doncaster-based businesses such as Insight Traffic Solutions and Industrial Power Generation Ltd.

Goodings is also supported by his family, fiancé Natasha and children Lila and Milo.

And with them in mind, he says the goal for this year’s historically dangerous road race is to improve on last year but make sure that he stays safe whilst doing so.

Mark will drive the LMT Motorsports-backed Kawasaki ZX10, and the Steady Away racing Yamaha R6 - two bikes that can go an astonishing 188 and 160 miles-per-hour respectively.

He hopes to be hitting speeds of around 125mph on his race around the notoriously challenging circuit. Mark will take to the 104-year-old course once again this year, and just being on the starting grid is a monumental feat in itself.

Qualifying to the competition takes years of experience and requires participation in several other public road races in Ireland just to be made eligible.