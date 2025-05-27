Doncaster motorcyclist Scott Ogden puts in gritty showing at home grand prix at Silverstone

Scott Ogden. Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Doncaster-born Scott Ogden Scott Ogden delivered a gritty and spirited performance in front of a passionate home crowd at Silverstone in the latest round of the Moto3 World Championship.

The 20-year-old, representing CIP Green Power, made his intentions clear from the outset on Friday. Under warm and clear skies, Ogden was immediately on the pace in Free Practice 1, completing 14 laps and clocking his fastest time on the 13th – a strong 2:10.948, which saw him finish 4th fastest, just 0.828 seconds off the top spot held by José Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Later in the day, soaring track temperatures tested the field, but Ogden responded superbly. He slashed over a second off his earlier time, setting a 2:09.505 to end the day 3rd fastest overall – a major statement at his home GP.

Saturday brought classic British unpredictability, with wet conditions greeting riders for morning practice. Ogden stayed composed, completing 11 laps and setting his best time of 2:23.106 as the track began to dry, placing him 11th.

Scott Ogden in action at Silverstone. Photo: Michael Wincott Photography

Qualifying in the afternoon was brief but intense. Ogden once again timed his push to perfection, posting his quickest lap of 2:10.953 on his final circulation to secure 16th on the grid for Sunday’s main event.

Race day arrived with perfect weather – and Ogden was ready. He got a lightning start, climbing to 13th by the end of lap one. Just a lap later, he surged into 11th, only 1.727 seconds off race leader Máximo Quiles. The early stages saw Ogden firmly embedded in the front group, trading places in a fast and frantic pack.

But Moto3 can be cruel. A small error at the halfway mark cost Ogden several places, dropping him to 14th and disconnecting him from the leaders. Refusing to give up, Ogden dug deep, lapping faster than the riders ahead and clawing his way back up the field. On lap 11, he passed Jacob Roulstone to take 13th, then set his sights back on the top ten.

With just a few laps remaining, chaos struck at the final corner of the final lap – a collision and crash within the leading group shuffled the order, pushing Ogden up to 12th. And there was one final twist: Taiyo Furusato was handed a three-second penalty post-race for failing to serve a long-lap penalty, promoting Ogden to a hard-fought and well-deserved 11th place.

Just 2.953 seconds behind race winner José Antonio Rueda at the flag, Ogden proved he has the pace and tenacity to compete with the very best in Moto3.

Now with momentum on his side, Ogden will look to continue his points-scoring streak as the championship heads to MotorLand Aragón in Spain for Round eight on the weekend of June 7–8.