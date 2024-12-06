Doncaster motorcyclist Scott Ogden prepares for fresh challenge in 2025

Moto GP Round 5 Sat Moto 3 Free Practice 3 at La Mans, La Mans, Sarthe, England on May 11 2024 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Doncaster-born Scott Ogden has every reason to be excited about 2025 as he prepares for a new challenge in the FIM Moto 3 World Championship.

In 2022 Ogden became the first motorcyclist from Doncaster to line up on a Grand Prix grid since Tony Rogers rode in the 1982 French GP. The British rider has just completed his third year with the MLav Racing

Team which is run by former MotoGP and British Superbike racer Michael Laverty who gave him his chance to race in the Moto 3 World Championship. The 2024 season has been a challenging year for Ogden in the Moto 3 World Championship. Throughout the year he managed to score points on six different occasions with his best result of eighth place in Thailand. During the last three years while riding for MLav Racing, Ogden claimed a best result of fifth and finished 23rd, 23rd, and 20th in the World Championship standings.

In 2025 the 21-year-old will be racing for the CIP Green Power team as he begins the next chapter of his Moto3 career. Despite riding a Honda motorcycle for the past three years Ogden will embark on a new adventure by switching to KTM machinery in 2025. Ogden last rode a KTM machine for the Aspar Junior Team in the Junior GP Championship in 2021 where he was able to win a race and stand on the podium.

Moto GP Round 7 Sat Moto 3 Free Practice 3 at Mugello Circuit, Florence, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy on June 01 2024 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Looking ahead to 2025, Ogden said: "First of all, I want to thank Alain Bronec, (CIP team owner) for believing in me and giving me the chance to race with his team in 2025. It's a team that in the past have changed the career of many riders and given them the boost into the next category. We have big dreams and ambitions for next year but we have to work hard this winter to help me adapt to a new bike and arrive at the first race ready to fight."

Team owner Alain Bronec, said: "We're delighted to welcome Scott Ogden to our team next year. He's a determined rider who never stops improving, so we've decided to put our trust in him. We're convinced that rapid progress towards the top of the category is possible, and we'll be doing everything we can to take up this new challenge together.”

The opening round of the 2025 season starts on the 28th of February 2025 at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.