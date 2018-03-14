Volleyball: Miners dig deep for win double

The Miners Doncaster Volleyball Club took a big step towards securing promotion with an impressive double win in Darlington.

Victories against Haughton Darlington (3-1) and Stockport (3-2) sent the Miners top of Division Three North of the National League.

The Doncaster club have since been leapfrogged in the standings by Blyth Valley and York - but they have two games in hand on the top two.

“They were two very tough games,” said chairman Jozef Balazs.

“Both teams played brilliantly, the pressure was on, but we proved how determined we are to reach our full potential and secure our place in Division Two for the next season.

“We will keep focused and carry on working hard.”

The Miners were formed in 2015 and after taking the Yorkshire League by storm joined the National League in 2016.

They finished fifth in Division Three North last season.

The top two teams are promoted.