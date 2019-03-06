Volleyball: Doncaster club close in on promotion double

The Miners Doncaster Volleyball Club are closing in on their second successive promotion.

They currently sit top of Division Two North of the National League with a two-point lead and two games in hand on most of their title rivals.

The Doncaster club gained promotion last season after winning the Division Three North title.

Formed in 2015, the Miners hope to bring elite level volleyball to Doncaster and also want to launch a junior National League team in the near future.

This season the senior side has won 12 out of 13 league games and are two points clear of University of Nottingham and Stockport.

They travel to Tamworth Spartans on Sunday hoping to take another big step towards promotion.

The Miners are looking for sponsors for their National League team. They are also looking for an experienced coach.

Anyone interested should email managing.director@theminersdoncastervolleyball.co.uk.