Terri Harper claims first title but Josh Wale’s quest for second British crown ends in bitter disappointment

There was the rising of one star and the waning of another on a thrilling night of boxing at Barnsley Metrodome.

History-making Terri Harper won her first professional title with a stoppage of the tough Nina Bradley.

But hometown hero Josh Wale was outfought by young pretender Brad Foster, who claimed the British super bantamweight crown.

Denaby Main fighter Harper - South Yorkshire's first female professional boxer - stopped Bradley in the tenth and final round of their entertaining tussle for the WBC International lightweight title.

The 22-year-old had Bradley down twice in the first two rounds with a pair of devastating right hands but perhaps showed a lack of experience as she chased the stoppage, expelling plenty of energy in the process.

Bradley then looked to make the fight more rough and tumble, closing down the space and attempting to prevent Harper from showcasing her array of slick shots.

But Harper reset herself and boxed the right sort of fight, keeping mainly at distance but targeting the body when in close.

Bradley made the fight competitive but Harper was always ahead and took away doubt in the final round when a big right handle crumbled her opponent's legs and referee Mark Lyson stepped in to wave the fight off.

Harper claimed an international title in what was only her sixth fight and her potential for big things is only growing.

At the end of the night one could only wonder what the future will hold for Wale.

He was on the wrong end of a unanimous and comprehensive points decision against the lively, energetic and confident Foster who fully deserved what the three scorecards suggested.

From the start Wale looked half a second behind Foster, who snapped out shots in bunches and showed excellent accuracy from his low guard.

Whenever Wale landed, he took one straight back and simply could not wrestle the control he commanded during so many of his fights throughout his career.

There was a fitting final round flurry but Foster had done more than enough to claim scores of 117-112, 117-111 and 119-111.

It meant Wale's sixth British title fight ended in bitter disappointment.

Rotherham's Lee Appleyard battled out and entertaining draw with Kieran McLaren in an English super lightweight title eliminator.

McLaren looked the stronger man and slicker fighter for much of the contest but Appleyard never made life easy, pushing forward and making life very uncomfortable.

The outcome and the quality of the contest would make for a welcome do-over in the future.

Sheffield's Levi Kinsiona cruised through one of the most bizarre contests you are every likely to see.

Opponent Ivan Godor had no intention of boxing, preferring to grapple and almost push Kinsiona through the ropes on multiple occasions.

Kinsiona got his shots away and looked to be threatening a stoppage at various stages but was as frustrated as the audience were waiting for a fight to break out.

Godor's best effort came after the final bell when a stray shot from Kinsiona almost sparked a brawl before cornermen pulled the two fighters apart.

Kinsiona moved to 4-0 with the win.

Doncaster's Jimmy Joe Flint showed his class and potential to dominate his four round clash with Michael Isaac Carrero.

Well-supported Flint showed an excellent range of shots to outclass his opponent and suggest 2019 will be a strong learning year.

Ryan Rhodes-trained Geordie fighter Martyn Rowland was knocked out in the second round of his debut against Junior Witter-trained Dom Hunt.