New martial arts centre in Bentley to hold open day on Sunday

A new martial arts centre in Doncaster will throw open its doors to the public on Sunday.

Martial Arts 4 U, on Bentley Road, will host an open day from 10am to 3pm during which people can visit the gym and meet the instructors.

There will also be demonstrations, a bouncy castle and a raffle in support of Mind Doncaster.

The centre opens for business on Monday and will run a number of classes including Pre School Mini dragons (2-3 years), Mini dragons (3-6 years), Ninja Kids (7-12 years), as well as adult classes, female only classes and beginner martial arts.

Owners Nicole Pratt and Ryan Garbutt have five martial art schools. They are both 2nd and 3rd degree black belts, are English and British ranked, and have competed in World Championships.

“Our main aim for Martial Arts 4 U is to give everybody the opportunity of martial arts, to inspire, motivate and encourage families to learn to defend themselves,” said Nicole.

“And with 1000 members across our schools we feel we are doing exactly that.

“We offer a one-week free trial to all members and they even receive a free uniform if they sign up.”

For more information email nicole.pratt@martialarts4u.co.uk.