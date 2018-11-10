Mr Pay Per View David Allen out to put on another blockbuster show

David Allen is looking to cement his status as Mr Pay Per View with another blockbuster outing on Saturday night.

Conisbrough heavyweight Allen – or Papi Pay Per View as he wants to be known this week – has been a consistent part of Sky Sports' box office output over the last couple of years and is part of this weekend’s blockbuster card topped by Tony Bellew’s clash with Olexsandr Usyk for the undisputed cruiserweight world championship.

Saturday will be the sixth time in two years the White Rhino has featured on a pay per view event

“They keep chucking me on these cards because I’ll turn up and fight anyone and people seem to like that,” Allen told the Free Press.

“I really will fight anyone who is offered to me, which I think is the reason why I’ve been on so many of these events.

“Put someone in front of me and I’ll have a good go – whether it’s a champion or a Polish plumber.

“This time it’s an Argentinian brick layer so I’ll be looking to get him out of there.’

The so-called brick layer is Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, who has won eight of his nine fights including five triumphs by knockout.

A knockout victory over Nick Webb earlier this year has set Allen on a considerable upturn in fortunes, coming at a time when he was seriously considering his future in the sport.

Now he is targeting a title by the end of the year and knows he must negotiate Saturday's test in order to set that up.

He said: “All being well I'll get through this one without any bother and move on to a title fight before the end of the year.

“This kid isn't that great so I’ll go in and deal with him, hopefully making a big impression while I do and then I can move on.

“I’ll definitely be fighting for a title before the end of December - it's just which one and when.

“I’m being advertised for the Sheffield Arena show on December 8 but it might come a bit quick for me so I could end up on the Dillian Whyte-Dereck Chisora bill on December 22.

"That’ll be another pay per view event for me then.”

Allen has attracted attention in recent fights with his choice of ring entrance theme.

Always starting with Eva Cassidy's Fields of Gold, his entrances have recently transitioned into entrance music used by WWE wrestlers.

And he is planning on calling on the music of all-time great Stone Cold Steve Austin on Saturday.

“I’m going down the Stone Cold route and I’ve got some Allen 3:16 t-shirts ready for sale if anyone wants one,” he said.

A Twitter suggestion he may mimic Austin's trademark celebration of drinking beer in the ring but substituting in IrnBru has attracted the attention of the iconic Scottish company, who are sending a few cans to Manchester Arena for Saturday night.

It reflects the incredible presence Allen has created on social media, which goes a long way to explaining his phenomenal popularity.

And he is looking to give his support plenty to be happy about again on Saturday.