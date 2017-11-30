Maxi Hughes could be set for a future at lightweight

Maxi Hughes could be one to watch at lightweight according to manager Stefy Bull.

The Rossington fighter has mainly campaigned at super featherweight over the last few years but looked very strong in the higher weight class last weekend.

Hughes stopped former Southern Area champion Cassius Connor at The Dome on Saturday after twice downing the London fighter with big left hands.

And Bull said the performance had him plotting a future at lightweight for Hughes.

“Maxi looked very, very strong,” Bull said. “That was his first proper stoppage and it was very good.

“I’ve seen what he’s been working on with [trainer] Jimmy Harrington and it showed on Saturday.

“He looked good at the weight and I think that’s where we could be looking in the future.

“I think he’ll be a great addition to the lightweight division.”

Connor simply could not handle Hughes’ southpaw stance and repeatedly walked onto big shots.

A couple of huge lefts brought knockdowns before Connor’s corner threw in the towel midway through the fourth round.

And it proved a satisfying stoppage for the 27-year-old.

Bull said: “Cassius had been mouthing off a lot on social media and didn’t make the weight so Maxi was a bit wound up by it.

“He wanted to go in and take some frustration out on him and he definitely did that.”

Hughes will be back in action in February on Bull’s next Dome show.

But rather than continuing to compete against fellow up-and-comers, Hughes is likely to be in a learning bout.

Bull said: “Maxi has been in two ten rounders in the last couple of months. He’s not used to fighting regularly so he could do with easing off a bit.

“Jimmy wants to work on his strength so we’re going to concentrate on that, concentrate on the improvement and get him comfortable. Jimmy is trying to get him coming forward more.

“So it’ll be more of a learning fight, a six rounder on February 24 and we’ll look for something decent for him after that.”