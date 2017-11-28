Martial arts: Team ACMAC secure record medal haul at World Championships

Team ACMAC INSPIRE won 14 gold medals at the World Championships in Orlando.

The team secured their best ever results at a tournament as they collected 14 gold, six silver and one bronze.

Head coach Andy Crittenden said: “This was our best tournament, results-wise.

“It was a roller coaster of a week with some massive lows and amazing highs.

“The team stayed strong as a unit and had great support from parents and the families that travelled with us.”

Tiff Richardson enjoyed a fine tournament as he picked up three golds and one silver while Paris Slater won two golds, one silver and onebronze.

Lucy Crittenden won two golds and a silver.

Kieron Stuart won two golds while Kelly Ashbridge won one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Aidan Hughes, Jade Humphries and Stephen Jones all won a gold and a bronze.

Charlie Ransford won a gold, Billy O’Gorman won a silver and a bronze, Wayne Emsley won a silver and Hayden Lindley and George Emsley both won a bronze.

Max Peart, James Gore, Cieran Ashbridge, Shea Hughes & Lee Cutsforth made it through to the final eight of their respective divisions but didn’t manage to win a medal.