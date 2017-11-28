Search

Martial arts: Team ACMAC secure record medal haul at World Championships

Team ACMAC
Team ACMAC

Team ACMAC INSPIRE won 14 gold medals at the World Championships in Orlando.

The team secured their best ever results at a tournament as they collected 14 gold, six silver and one bronze.

Head coach Andy Crittenden said: “This was our best tournament, results-wise.

“It was a roller coaster of a week with some massive lows and amazing highs.

“The team stayed strong as a unit and had great support from parents and the families that travelled with us.”

Tiff Richardson enjoyed a fine tournament as he picked up three golds and one silver while Paris Slater won two golds, one silver and onebronze.

Lucy Crittenden won two golds and a silver.

Kieron Stuart won two golds while Kelly Ashbridge won one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Aidan Hughes, Jade Humphries and Stephen Jones all won a gold and a bronze.

Charlie Ransford won a gold, Billy O’Gorman won a silver and a bronze, Wayne Emsley won a silver and Hayden Lindley and George Emsley both won a bronze.

Max Peart, James Gore, Cieran Ashbridge, Shea Hughes & Lee Cutsforth made it through to the final eight of their respective divisions but didn’t manage to win a medal.