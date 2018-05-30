Martial Arts: Team ACMAC INSPIRE claim record medal haul at English Championships

Team ACMAC INSPIRE have celebrated a record medal haul at the English Championships.

The Doncaster club recorded their best ever performance at the annual event and also outperformed every other team in Bradford.

They claimed no fewer than 17 gold medals, eight silver and nine bronze.

ACMAC’s impressive performance confirmed their qualification for the World Championships to be held in Ireland later this year.

Max Peart was the star performer as he came away with two gold medals and a silver medal.

Jade Humphries also took gold and won the women’s Overall Grand Championship for the second consecutive year.

Reigning world champions Tiff Richardson, Charlie Ransford, Paris Slater and Kieron Stuart all added double gold to their impressive CVs.

Hayden Lindley, Beth Revill, Lee Cutsforth, Alan Wills and Kelly Ashbridge also won gold, while Ashbridge also claimed a bronze.

The other medallists included Jon Glarvey (silver and bronze), Aidan Hughes (silver), Shea Hughes (silver), Cieran Ashbridge (silver), Sarah Hyslop (silver), Andy Townsend (silver), Joe Cope (silver), Olivia Cope (bronze x2), Stephen Jones (bronze x2), James Revill (bronze), Jakub Sudlitz (bronze), George Emsley (bronze).

Oscar Snedker came home without a medal but made it to the quarter-finals at his first nationally ranked event.

ACMAC will be taking their biggest ever team to the World Championships later this year and are looking for sponsors.

Anyone that can help should contact Andy Crittenden on 01302 858335 or email andy.acmac@yahoo.co.uk.

For more information about the club visit www.acmac.co.uk.