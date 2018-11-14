Major boost as Beth Dobbin gains British Athletics funding

Beth Dobbin has received a considerable boost to her future in athletics after being awarded a funding programme by British Athletics.

The Sprotbrough sprinter is one of 26 athletes to be awarded financial aid for their training under the Olympic Relays classification within the World Class Programme for 2018/19.

Dobbin – who became British 200m champion earlier this year – will be groomed as a potential participant in relay events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the most inspirational figures in British Athletics due to her well-publicised struggle with epilepsy, as well as her dedication to doing whatever it takes to secure the funds to continue her promising career.

Dobbin – daughter of former Doncaster Rovers player Jim – this summer had four separate part time jobs in order to finance her athletics training.

Both the enforced lifestyle and finances were proving increasingly difficult to maintain in conjunction with maximising her potential after a breakout few months earlier in the year.

In early June she surged into prominence by breaking the 34-year-old Scottish record for the 200m before sensationally winning the British championship in the eighth fastest time ever for a British female.

A total of 114 athletes have been offered membership to the World Class Programme including Sir Mo Farah and Dobbin’s 200m rival Dina Asher-Smith.

British Athletics Performance Director Neil Black said: “The past 12 months have been filled with vital competitions as we head towards Tokyo 2020 and a whole host of athletes have risen to the challenge and demonstrated their quality when it matters most.

“The 114 athletes being offered membership onto the World Class Programme for 2018-19 reflects the great amount of strength we possess building towards Tokyo 2020 and beyond that towards Paris 2024.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the National Lottery and UK Sport for their continued investment in the World Class Programme.

“Their support is essential in helping our athletes to be the best prepared they can be for the biggest competitions, which in 2019 is the IAAF and World Para Athletics Championships, and then the Olympic and Paralympic Games the following year.”