Kestrel flies home in Doncaster 10k

Daniel Kestrel soared to victory in the Curly’s Athletes Doncaster 10k on Sunday, writes Steve Hossack.

The Team Blizard runner set a hot pace on the bitterly cold day when clocking a time of 32 minutes 19.9 seconds.

Rotherham Harrier Arron Larkin (32.59.6) was second in the race, which attracted a field of over 1,600, with Matthew Smith (Team Blizard) finishing third in 33.06.9.

Lee Milburn (Doncaster Athletic Club) was the first local runner home – he claimed fourth spot in a time of 33.19.6.

Club-mate Simon Wright, eighth overall, won the vet-50 race in a time of 34.49.9.

Chris Ramsey, 26th overall in a time of 37.06 and fourth fastest in vet-45 class, was the first Danum Harrier to finish.

Nathan Murphy (Danum Harriers) was second in the under-17 race in a time of 37.38.9.

Danum’s Paul Lane (37.55.8) finished third in the vet-50 race.

Team-mate Keith Temperton (51.19.2) was first in the vet-60 race.

Doncaster AC’s Nicola Devine, 29th overall, won the women’s open race in a time of 37.15.2.

Paula Davies (Danum) was third in the vet-45 race in a time of 45.24.2.

Doncaster’s Jeanette Walters (58.52.4) finished third in the vet-60 race.