Jimmy Joe Flint ready to end first year on a bright spark

Jimmy Joe Flint is being backed to end his debut year as a professional on a high this weekend.

Flint is set for his fourth bout of 2018 on Saturday night at The Dome, and is looking to maintain his unbeaten start to life as a pro fighter.

The 21-year-old won his first three fights, with the first two by stoppage.

And trainer Jimmy Harrington is confident he can impress again this weekend.

“It's been a really good first year for Jimmy and he’s coming on really well,” Harrington said.

“He's got the perfect attitude for a first year professional and you don’t always get that.

"He's really dedicated to the sport, he’s never out of the gym but just as important as that is his attitude.

“He knows what he needs to do to be a professional and he’s doing it with no questions asked.

“For various reasons I’ve only had Jimmy to focus on for the last few months and it’s really helped him I think.

“We've been able to get about three years of work into his first year and I think he’ll see the benefits as we progress.

“We’re now looking for a good performance to end the year and then kick on again in the new year.”

Flint is currently pencilled in to face Lee Hallett over four rounds.

The show is headlined by Rotherham’s former English lightweight champion Lee Appleyard, who takes on the unbeaten Bilal Rehman.

Meanwhile, Flint’s Freedom Boxing Club gym mate Tom Bell has been chosen to spar with Sheffield based flyweight Charlie Edwards ahead of his WBC title fight against Cristofer Rosales.