‘I want people to say Dave Allen is a good fighter as well as being funny’

David Allen is determined for the public to talk about his boxing ability as much as his comic talent.

The Conisbrough heavyweight has emerged as one of the sport’s top characters in recent years, seeing him become a popular figure on social media.

But he is growing increasingly frustrated about being known mainly for that and wants it to change.

And he knows avenging last year’s defeat to Lenroy Thomas this weekend to become the Commonwealth champion will go a long way towards it.

“I am the joker,” the White Rhino told the Free Press. “I can’t change what I am.

“But I’m a good fighter as well.

“I want people to say that Dave Allen is a good fighter and he’s funny as well.

“At the minute I’m a tough kid who can crack a joke or two.

“But I want to be a good fighter.

“If I win the Commonwealth title I’ll forever be Dave Allen, former Commonwealth heavyweight champion.”

Standing in his way is Jamaican fighter Thomas, who upset the applecart by beating Allen on points to claim the Commonwealth title at Bramall Lane last May.

A rematch was slated to happen in October, only for Thomas to fail to travel.

And Allen is ready to unleash months of frustration on Thomas at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday to claim what he feels should be his title.

“It should have happened in Cardiff so it’s about beating him and moving on,” he said.

“I don’t want Lenroy Thomas to be the be all and end all of my career.

“It’s been about getting in cracking shape and beating him then move on.

“I’ll be slim. Well, I’ll be slimish.

“I’ll never be slim – I’ve got the rhino build.”

Whatever the outcome, the joking will never stop.