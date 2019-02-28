Hockey: Five-star Doncaster ladies extend winning run

Doncaster ladies recorded their third straight win by easing past Liverpool Sefton at Town Fields.

Their 5-0 victory was also a fifth win from six games since the turn of the year as they close in on a return to the National League.

Sarah Thorpe scored from a rebound to break the deadlock after seven minutes.

Ellie O’Neill and Amelia Milton both scored from short corners before the break to put the home side in control.

Liverpool rarely threatened and the game was over when Charlotte Dodds tapped home after 52 minutes.

The gloss was added late on when Ruth Thomas scored from close range from another well worked short corner.

- Doncaster’s men lost 6-0 at home to Conference North title chasers University of Durham on Sunday.