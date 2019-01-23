Hockey: Doncaster ladies get big promotion boost

Doncaster ladies’ promotion hopes have been given a huge boost thanks to an impending league restructure.

A reorganisation means the top four teams in the Northern Premier Division will be promoted to the National League.

The Town Field club are currently in fourth position, seven points better off than fifth-placed University of Leeds, although the students do have a game in hand.

Doncaster have started the new year with back-to-back wins, following up a 1-0 victory at Whitley Bay & Tynemouth with a 5-0 triumph at home to Sheffield Hallam.

Vez Blyth broke the deadlock against Hallam with a low reverse stick shot.

Helen Karditsas doubled the lead from inside the area after spinning her marker.

Sarah Thorpe fired home a third and it was 4-0 after just 21 minutes when Bex Woods lifted the ball over the diving goalkeeper.

Doncaster enjoyed lots of possession after the break but were restricted to one further goal when Charlotte Dodds pounced on a rebound and fired home.

The ladies travel to second-placed Wakefield this weekend.

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s men missed out on promotion back to the second tier of indoor hockey at the finals weekend in Bristol.

The Town Field men beat Oxted and West Herts but lost to Bedford and Exeter University.

Victory against Repton would have secured qualification but Doncaster went down 4-1.