Golf round-up: Doncaster Golf Club’s Josh Berry wins north of England title

Doncaster Golf Club’s junior prospect Josh Berry is the 2018 North England U14 champion.

Josh, who posted a top 20 finish recently in the Junior Open Championship in Scotland, beat a strong field at the South Moor Golf Club after posting rounds of +4, +1 and -1 to finish four over.

Andre Lubeck (net 61) took the honours in the men’s Bessacarr Medal competition on Saturday. Graeme Adams (net 66) claimed the runners-up spot on a better back-nine.

Davy Smith (net 66) won the Division One competition with Graham Needham (net 66) proving the man to beat in Division Two. Mike Squire (net 67) claimed victory in Division Three courtesy of a better back-nine.

Lubeck (68) carded the best gross score of the day.

Maria Clarke (net 140) won the Lady Captain’s competition on Wednesday. Sarah Newton (net 148) was runner-up.

Steve Beastall (36 points) won Thorne’s President’s Putter competition.

Laura Charlesworth and third-placed John Newton both carded rounds of 35 points.

John Parrinder (net 61) won the club’s Wednesday Summer League competition. Runner-up Alastair Perry and third-placed Steve Beastall both finished four points off the pace.

Chris Hancock won a charity event staged at the club which raised over £2,500 for Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Critical Care Unit.

Darren Howe was second with Jamie Allan completing the top three. Leon Smith, Neil Elders, Liam Beaumont, Darren Jackson and Wally Perlich won the various nearest the pin competitions. Adam Thomas recorded the longest drive.

Billeon Comercials, Golden Cod, the McCormack family, Tech Corner, Dj’s Roofing, KH Roofing, Stagepalm Entertainments, LT Developments, CTFC and the Canal Tavern all sponsored the event.

Angie Barnes claimed the spoils in Wheatley’s Butler Cup.

Sadie Norman was runner-up in the bogey competition with Allison Allsop finishing third.