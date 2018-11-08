Enjoyment factor is back for David Allen

David Allen says he is loving life as he prepares to fight on his sixth pay-per-view show in two years.

Allen will face Ariel Esteban Bracamonte of Argentina on the undercard of Tony Bellew's challenge for the undisputed cruiserweight world title against Oleksandr Usyk in Manchester on Saturday night.

And after almost walking away from the sport earlier this year, the Conisbrough heavyweight says the enjoyment factor is back.

“I’m in a really good place at the minute,” he said. “I’m enjoying boxing, I'm keeping in decent shape and I’m getting on decent cards.

“There’s a title fight waiting for me before the end of the year so the motivation is there and I’m going for it.”

Allen has undergone well-publicised battles with mental health but says he is in a good place as he prepares to face Bracamonte over a scheduled ten rounds on Saturday.

He said: “Mentally, I’ve never been more confident or up for it.

“A lot changed for me when I knocked out Nick Webb.

“That result put me back on the right path.

“I’ll take any opportunity I get put in front of me and it’s progressing me on.

“I was taking backward steps but now I’m pushing where I always wanted to be, for titles.

“Once I knock this Argentinian out on Saturday, I’ll be in for a title next month.

“Exactly what title we’ll wait and see but it's going to happen.”

Allen has been advertised to be part of the Kell Brook bill at Sheffield Arena on December 8 but insists that has yet to be finalised, as it may come too soon after his clash with Bracamonte.

His next option is a place on the December 22 pay-per-view card at London's O2 Arena, headlined by Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora.