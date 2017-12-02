Doncaster seek revenge against Sheffield Hallam in National Cup

Doncaster’s men concluded the first half of their National League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at lowly Sheffield Hallam.

The visitors turned in a lacklustre performance and a goal in each half from Toby Sadri and Will Hearne were enough to give Sheffield a fully deserved victory, which in truth could have been by more goals.

The result leaves Doncaster in sixth position. The league season resumes in February.

There is an early chance to avenge last weekend’s defeat when Hallam visit Town Fields on Sunday in the last 16 of the National Cup.

The game starts at 2.30pm.

n Doncaster’s under 10 and under 12 boys teams were each crowned champions of their respective competitions at the recent South Yorkshire round of the In2Hockey Cup.

The U12 girls also finished runners up and qualified for the next round, while the U10 girls came third.

“We are very proud of all our juniors and their accomplishments,” said spokeswoman Jo West.