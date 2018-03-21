Doncaster’s Josh Dickinson earns England place with strong performance at Cross Country Championships

Doncaster’s Josh Dickinson was South Yorkshire’s best runner at the English Schools Cross Country Championships at Temple Newsam, Leeds, on Saturday.

Running in the intermediate age group, Dickinson finished fourth, narrowly missing a medal with only seven seconds covering the top four.

Conditions were brutal, freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow, and a muddy course with plenty of testing uphill sections. Dickinson who had to withdraw from last week’s Inter Counties Championships due to illness, suffered more than most and ran himself to exhaustion, cruelly missing out on a medal but gaining a place for England in the Schools International.

South Yorkshire finished 10th in the team race out of 44 counties.

Molly Butterworth (Doncaster) ran well to finish 25th in the Senior Girls race.