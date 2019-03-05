Doncaster ladies look to seal National League return

Doncaster ladies could seal a top four finish – and promotion back to the National League – by winning at Kirkby Stephen on Saturday.

The top four from this season’s Northern Premier Division will be promoted as part of a re-structure.

Doncaster, who were relegated from the National League in 2014, will be guaranteed a top four finish if they win and fifth-placed Alderley Edge fail to beat Liverpool Sefton.

The Town Field ladies edged closer to promotion by drawing 1-1 at Didsbury Northern.

Didsbury took the lead on 12 minutes when they scored after intercepting a poor cross-field pass.

Doncaster struggled to get into their stride in what was a stop-start game.

But the visitors improved after the break and went close when Bexx Woods saw her shot hit the post and bounce out.

Ellie O’Neill pounced on a rebound from a short corner routine to earn Doncaster a share of the spoils.

Doncaster’s men lost 3-0 to Nottingham University in Conference North.