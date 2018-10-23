Doncaster Hockey Club: Men earn first win of the season

Doncaster Hockey Club men’s firsts secured their first win of the season as they beat Belper 3-1 at Town Fields.

With both sides struggling at the bottom end of the North Conference, first half chances were few and far between and the game was goalless at the break.

But Doncaster came out quickly in the second half and put Belper under pressure.

Great work and a smart finish from Matt Gibson gave them the lead before he doubled it with a short corner.

Belper netted ten minutes from time to leave a nervy finish but a counter attack saw Matty White tap in to secure the win for Peter Bartlett’s side.

Doncaster will look to build momentum when they visit struggling Loughborough Students at the weekend.

Doncaster ladies firsts endured a frustrating goalless draw with University of Durham seconds at Town Fields.

The game started at a frantic pace with possession evenly shared between the two sides until Doncaster established control and looked the more likely to score.

Durham had their keeper to thank midway through the first half when she saved a close range effort from Bexx Woods.

The two were locked in an intriguing battle and Woods was frustrated twice more before the break.

The second half brought a similar pattern with Durham happy to defend in numbers and look to counter.

Doncaster still looked the more dangerous and both Woods and Dias saw efforts saved while a neat deflection by Karditsas from a short corner sailed agonisingly over the bar with the growing feeling it would not be the hosts’ day.

Durham threatened to snatch a win two minutes from time with a short corner but Doncaster stood firm and managed to clear the danger.

The game finished 0-0 with Doncaster the more frustrated and they go to University of Leeds this weekend hoping for better luck.