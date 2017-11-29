Doncaster Hockey Club launch £50,000 fundraising scheme for new pitch

Doncaster Hockey Club have launched a new fundraising campaign to generate over £50,000 towards a new pitch.

Established in 1900, the club requires more than £200,000 to carry out the replacement of the pitch and other essential works to ensure the safety of players and visiting guests from the 2018/19 season onwards.

“Our current pitch is over 12 years old and replacing it is an absolute necessity,” said club president Barbara Bellerby.

“Alongside membership funds and external funding grants which we have applied for we still need to raise more money to cover the shortfall.

“Asking for donations to ‘buy’ square metres of the new pitch will give players, friends, families and Doncaster businesses the opportunity to make a contribution in securing the long term future of the club.”

The club have a strong history of developing junior members, having enjoyed regional and national success.

Each of the 5,027 square metres is available to purchase at £10 each or one of the 91 strips for £550.

All those who contribute will be invited to view the new pitch at an official opening event and will have their names or company logos featured on a huge sign heralding all contributors, which will remain at pitch side indefinitely.

She added: “Without the support of sponsors and other third parties, sports clubs such as ours would fail to prosper minimising the sporting and social opportunities available in the community for juniors and adults too.”

A series of fundraising events will take place during the 2017/18 season including the annual hockey club ball, the pitch ball, junior presentation eventing, Cheese and Wine night and coaching skills workshop.

Anyone who wishes to make a contribution should contact sponsorship secretary Kirk Bellerby on 07779 726040. Further information regarding the pitch fundraising initiative can be obtained from Vicky Austin on 07972 264737.