Doncaster Athletic Club duo selected for World Games

Doncaster Athletic Club para athletes Leaha Dixon and William Baxter have been selected to represent Team England at the 2018 CPISRA World Games in Barcelona in August.

Track athlete Leaha, 18, has been entered for the T35 100m, 200m and 400m.

Specialist thrower William, 22, will compete in the F36 discus and shot put.

This will be the first overseas international competition for the duo who both won medals at the 2015 CPISRA World Games in Nottingham.

The multisport World Games help prepare athletes from around the globe for future sporting success at high profile events such as the Paralympics and World Championships.

Leaha came close to her personal best times in 100m and 200m, while William threw a lifetime best of 10.39m in the shot put, at the CP Sport Athletic Series event in York earlier this month.