Doncaster Athletic Club celebrate Division 3EC title success

Doncaster Athletic Club expect to be competing at Northern League Division 2EC level next season.

The Keepmoat Stadium club clinched the Division 3EC title in the final league meeting at Wakefield.

Officials are awaiting confirmation of their promotion.

“This is one of the proudest moments of my eight years as club chairman,” said Kev Lincoln.

“To win the league, and to win it well after so many years propping up the division, is a great achievement and there is a new excitement within the club.

“We are now adopting a similar approach to our other fixtures as we know further success is just around the corner.

“I would like to pay tribute to Anthony Brown and Judith Revitt for their tireless work as team managers for the Northern League, our competing members, volunteers and officials for their help on our fantastic journey.”

He added: “We felt that we had languished at the bottom of Division Three for too many years and last autumn club directors conducted a full review of members eligible to compete in the Northerns.

“When we did we were surprised to see that we had more than enough talent to do better.

“Our involvement in the Men’s British League Division Four over the last two years had not helped as we were spreading our resources too thinly.

“Following a root-and-branch review Anthony was appointed competing team manager of the men’s team with Judith continuing as ladies’ team manager.

“A new vigour and open selection process was injected into the club and we had suddenly found drive and ambition to do better.

“We were still expected to finish bottom of the league in the opening meeting at Cudworth by a lot of people but as the day progressed we seemed to be winning a lot of the events and had representation in them all.

“The new selection process soon identified some gaps in the available talent but that was resolved by some of our competing road runners taking part and a number of track members who had never been given the opportunity to compete at this level.

“Needless to say, with all of the events covered yet again the club strode through the second match at Cleckheaton increasing our lead in the process.

“The third fixture at Cleethorpes was a challenge with a number of key members not available. But with many members training in new events prior to the fixture we again came out on top.

“With members again focusing on training leading up to the final fixture, and with over 90 per cent of the events of events covered, there was renewed belief that we were going to win the league.

“The final match went well ending with both the men’s and women’s relay teams winning in style.”