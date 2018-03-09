David Allen won’t let latest disappointment take him off path of positivity

David Allen insists he will not allow the disappointment of another duff ending to a fight to take him away from his current positivity.

The Conisbrough heavyweight was denied Commonwealth title glory and revenge on rival Lenroy Thomas after a hefty clash of heads saw their clash in Sheffield waved off.

The two men clashed heads in the first round with a deep cut opening up on Allen’s brow which led to the ringside doctor stepping in and declaring a technical draw.

Allen says he has fresh determination, despite the disappointment, and is driven to get himself into the best shape of his career for his next fight.

“I’m straight back in the gym and once the eye gets sorted out, I’ll be back in the ring,” he told the Free Press.

“Kell Brook’s supposed to be fighting in Sheffield again in June and they want me on that one so I’ll be ready.

“I was in the best shape of my career for Saturday night and I’ll be in even better shape in June.

“I felt great and I know it would have made the difference against Lenroy.

“I weighed in at 16st 12lb and I want to get down to 15st 12lb for the next one.

“I’m not going to let myself slip back into any bad habits. I’m going to stay switched on and get myself into proper shape.”

As for who he might face next, Allen has not ruled out another fight with Thomas, who beat him to the Commonwealth title last May.

But he says he will leave his future in the hands of promoter Eddie Hearn.

“It’s up to Eddie what happens next really, whether we get Lenroy back or we just leave it,” Allen said. “I don’t mind really. There’s options. I just want to stay busy.

“I really believe that I will be British and Commonwealth champion in 2018.

“I’m determined to get there.”

Allen was angered by the stoppage initially on Saturday but quickly realised the correct call had been made.

“I protested a bit at the time but I’m glad the referee and the doctor did their jobs,” he said.

“The eye completely swelled up afterwards so I could have done myself some real damage.”