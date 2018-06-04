David Allen to face Olympic champion

David Allen has lined up a trip to Paris to face the reigning Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist.

Conisbrough fighter Allen had been scheduled to fight at The Dome on June 16 against former soldier Lee Carter but has instead opted for a much tougher test.

He will face Rio Olympics champion Tony Yoka on June 23 in the French capital.

Yoka is unbeaten since joining the professional ranks a year ago.

The 6ft7 fighter has stopped three of his four opponents early as he prepares to welcome Allen to the Dome de Paris-Palais des Sports in his home town.

Allen has been looking to stay active following his disappointing Commonwealth title rematch with Lenroy Thomas which was ended in the first round due to a cut caused by an accidental clash of heads.

He stopped Sheffield’s David Howe in Walsall last month in his first outing since the Thomas clash and is keen to keep busy in order to position himself around the domestic title scene.

A clash with Yoka could prove a risk to that status with the French fighter the favourite for victory on his own turf.

Allen has previous experience with French heavyweights having outpointed the country’s then-champion Fabrice Aurieng in Sheffield in October 2015.

He will have been targeted by Yoka’s team for his durability, having gone the distance with heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte and lasted seven rounds with Cuban king Luis Ortiz.