David Allen set for battle with former heavyweight champion Lucas Browne

David Allen has secured the fight he has been chasing for months and he wants to use it as a springboard to bigger and better things.

The Conisbrough fighter has agreed terms to face former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne in April, at a venue to be finalised.

The two men have appeared to be on a collision course for months with both keen to beat a well-regarded name in the division in order to set up future opportunities.

Allen told Sky Sports; “We’re just waiting on the venue - it's between two or three places and dates.

“I would fight Lucas Browne in a phone box and that’s all we’re going to need.

The 26-year-old is on a run of three consecutive wins and stopped Ariel Esteban Bracamonte in November.

Allen has pledged to take his preparations seriously as he gets set to face the dangerous Browne – whose only defeat in 28 fights came last March against Dillian Whyte.

“I’m going to have a proper ten week camp," Allen said. “My weight is down below the Bracamonte fight already and I’ll weigh around 17 stone five.

“I’m not going to attempt to box him, I’m going to break him down.

It is expected that if Anthony Joshua’s scheduled April 13 date at Wembley Stadium does take place as planned then the Allen-Browne contest will be part of the undercard.