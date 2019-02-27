Danum Eagles in top form ahead of play-offs

Danum Eagles are gearing up for the Division Four North play-offs after a comprehensive weekend win double.

The Doncaster club eased to a 120-73 victory over Barrow Thorns on Saturday and followed that up with a 103-72 success against Myerscough College II.

Eagles sit second in the table, level on points with leaders Newcastle Eagles U23, with two games of the normal season remaining.

Paul Walsh hit five three-pointers in a row and lead all scorers with 26 points against Barrow.

Sam Speight and sixteen-year-old Elijah Walsh also scored at will throughout the second half and finished the game with 22 points each.

Oliver Hylands lead all scorers with 30 points against Myerscough, while Walsh again impressed with 29 points.

Andy Whalley said: “We’re on our way to the play-offs and building momentum as we go.

“We’ve come together perfectly as a team at just the right time.”