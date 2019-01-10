Danum Eagles extend lead in NBL Division Four North

Top of the table Danum Eagles remain on course for promotion as they bid to re-climb the National League ladder.

The Doncaster club won 78-59 at Stockport to move their record onto 8-1 and move four points clear at the top of Division Four North.

They travel to second-placed Newcastle Eagles U23 on Saturday.

Eagles were promoted twice before being relegated from Division Two in 2017.

Last year they were forced to withdraw from the NBL for financial reasons but they re-entered in the bottom division at the start of this season.

Eagles piled on the pressure defensively in the first half to lay the foundations for their latest victory.

George Colwill, who finished the game with 20 points to his name, scored at will, while Oli Hylands, who netted 18 points, was unstoppable around the basket.

Sam Speight was intense at both ends as the Eagles surged into a 48-24 lead at the end of the second quarter.

Stockport began to gain momentum in the third quarter but Steve Docherty and Robin Hewson showed great defence and offence to keep Eagles ahead.