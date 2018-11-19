Central Midlands League round-up: Thorne Colliery net back-to-back wins

Thorne Colliery bagged successive Central Midlands League North Division wins for the first time this season when beating Appleby Frodingham by the odd goal in five at Moorends Welfare.

Michael Attard gave the Doncaster side an early lead when finding the net after 16 minutes only for Frodingham to score twice before the break.

Chris Hancock levelled the scores on 55 minutes before Austin Henry’s winner ten minutes from time.

AFC Bentley lost further ground on the leading teams as a result of their 2-0 home defeat by Renishaw Rangers.

Rangers got off to a flying start with Nathan Jessop scoring in the first minute. The game remained in the balance until Danny State added a second midway through the second half.

Epworth Town Colts crashed out of the Phoenix Trophies Division One Cup when going down 11-0 in their second round tie at Bakewell Town.

Division One North leaders Crowle Colts needed extra-time to beat South Division rivals Rowsley 86 by the odd goal in seven.

William Hornsey grabbed the winning goal after Tom Finnigan, Daniel Barrowcliffe and Ben Simpson had all scored in normal time.

Sutton Rovers beat unbeaten Division One South leaders Sherwood Colliery Reserves on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Adi Parker and Callum Stockton were on target for Rovers.

Tom Pick (2), Joe Smith and Kenzie Tomlinson secured Harworth Colliery Reserves a 4-2 home win against AFC Kilburn.

AFC Bentley Development slumped to a 9-1 defeat against Retford United Development in the only match in Division One North. Bart Grzzyma bagged Bentley’s consolation.