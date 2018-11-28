Boxing: Jimmy Joe Flint maintains unbeaten pro record

Jimmy Joe Flint maintained the unbeaten start to his professional career with a comfortable points win over Lee Hallett.

The Doncaster fighter won each of his four rounds against Hallett at The Dome on Saturday night to stretch his record to four wins from fout bouts.

It has been an impressive first year in the pro ranks for the Lindholme-trained fighter who will look to kick on in 2019.

The main event of Saturday’s Stefy Bull-promoted show saw Rotherham’s Lee Appleyard suffer a narrow points loss to Bilal Rehman in his quest for the Central Area super lightweight title.

n Conisbrough heavyweight David Allen has spent a few days in the gym of renowned trainer Adam Booth as he assesses his options for the future.

Allen has pledged to knuckle down to make the most of his talent and popularity in 2019 and is considering a change in his training team.

Booth has previously trained the likes of David Haye, George Groves, Ryan Burnett and Mick Conlan – who will face Woodlands’ Jason Cunningham next month.

Allen admits nothing has been finalised with Booth over his training and he remains open to all options.

He has said however that there is a strong possibility he will train with him at least on a part time basis.

Allen has ruled out fighting on the December 22 card headlined by the heavyweight clash between Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora.

n South Yorkshire’s first female professional boxer Terri Harper is awaiting confirmation of her opponent as she steps onto an arena show for the first time. Harper is on the undercard of Kell Brook’s return to action in Sheffield next weekend.