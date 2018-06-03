Boxing: Jason Cunningham set for Area title fight at The Dome

Jason Cunningham will top the bill as he challenges for the Central Area super bantamweight title at The Dome later this month.

The Woodlands fighter will face champion Paul Economides in the headline bout on June 16.

Victory would see Cunningham claim a title at a third different weight after previously holding Commonwealth championships at bantamweight and featherweight.

The 28-year-old is looking to avoid a third straight defeat having been beaten by highly rated prospects Reece Bellotti and Jordan Gill in his two previous contests.

Economides – a previous opponent of Gavin McDonnell – won the Central Area title last October in Barnsley with a stoppage of Artif Ali.

The televised June 16 card was due to be headlined by a long-awaited clash between Curtis Woodhouse and John Wayne Hibbert but the latter has pulled out due to injury.

Dennis Hobson – who is promoting the show alongside Dome stalwart Stefy Bull – expects the Cunningham-Economides clash will be a worth substitute.

He said: “Jason is a seasoned pro. He’s a lovely lad, and a very capable fighter.

“He’s been Commonwealth champion previously so it’s just about rebuilding himself again after he lost last time out against Jordan Gill.

“This fight is a big platform for him; it’s a real test, and not a walk in the park.

“Economides comes and has a go, styles make fights, and I’m pleased Stefy managed to pull this fight together.

“I really do think it’s a cracking top of the bill.

“Obviously, it was disappointing the Woodhouse and Hibbert fight fell through, but we’ve pulled out a good show topper to take its place.

“Jason won’t have to go looking for Economides.”